Conor Behan: Thursday 19th January Playlist

The week is nearly over, catch up on Conor’s tunes here!

Hour 1

Julia Michaels – Issues

Mr Tophat – Trust Me feat. Robyn

Ailbhe Reddy – Relent

Ódú – Different

Bantum – Take It feat. Loah

We Cut Corners – On Avoiding People

Sinkane – Telephone

Geowulf – Don’t Talk About You

Emer Maguire – Belfast

Dua Lipa – Thinking About You

StéLousé – Lovers

Parcels – Older

Shift K3y – No Question

Kehlani – Distraction

Hour 2

Ty.Ni – Fighter

Tal – Slow Down The Flow

Laura Marling – Wild Fire

Mac Miller – My Favourite Part feat. Ariana Grande

Soak – Reckless Behaviour

Rusangano Family – Soul Food

London Grammar – Rooting For You

Sia – Move Your Body

Run the Jewels – Call Ticketron

Mags Duval – Pink Cadillac

POWERS – Dance

THANKS – Your Man

G.R.L. – Are We Good

Austra – Future Politics