Conor Behan: Thursday 19th January Playlist
The week is nearly over, catch up on Conor’s tunes here!
Hour 1
Julia Michaels – Issues
Mr Tophat – Trust Me feat. Robyn
Ailbhe Reddy – Relent
Ódú – Different
Bantum – Take It feat. Loah
We Cut Corners – On Avoiding People
Sinkane – Telephone
Geowulf – Don’t Talk About You
Emer Maguire – Belfast
Dua Lipa – Thinking About You
StéLousé – Lovers
Parcels – Older
Shift K3y – No Question
Kehlani – Distraction
Hour 2
Ty.Ni – Fighter
Tal – Slow Down The Flow
Laura Marling – Wild Fire
Mac Miller – My Favourite Part feat. Ariana Grande
Soak – Reckless Behaviour
Rusangano Family – Soul Food
London Grammar – Rooting For You
Sia – Move Your Body
Run the Jewels – Call Ticketron
Mags Duval – Pink Cadillac
POWERS – Dance
THANKS – Your Man
G.R.L. – Are We Good
Austra – Future Politics