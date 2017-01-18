Conor Behan: Wednesday 18th January Playlist
More tunes than you’ll know what to do with!
Hour 1
Marlene Enright – Alchemy
SOHN – Hard Liquor
The Clockworks – You Are The Problem
Soulé – Love No More
All Tvvins – Resurrect Me
Katie Kim – Ghosts
Harlea – You Don’t Get It
Anna Straker – Serious
Jens Lekman – What’s That Perfume You Wear?
POWERS – Dance
Declan McKenna – Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home
NC Grey – Choose Me
KOLAJ – Hitchhike
Hour 2
GEOWULF – Don’t Talk About You
Barq – Bear
Loyle Carner – Isle of Arran
Rusangano Family – Soul Food
Lisa Hannigan – Fall
Ekkah – Can’t Give It Up
Shea Diamond – I Am Her
Tinashe – Company
Austra – Future Politics
MUNA – I Know A Place
Nicki Minaj – Black Barbies
Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me feat. Raye
Stefflon Don – Real Ting