Conor Behan: Tuesday 17th January Playlist
Check out the tracks Conor chose tonight!
Hour 1
Banks – Trainwreck
Bantum – Take It
Julia Michaels – Issues
Ruth – Queen of the Con
Mags Duval – Pink Cadiallac
Mr Tophat – Trust Me feat. Robyn
Sampha – (No One Knows) Like My Piano
Betty Who – Human Touch
Elaine Mai – Enniscrone
Ailbhe Reddy – Relent
Alexandra Savior – Mystery Girl
Joe Chester – Juilette Walking in the Rain
Hour 2
Elkka – Try
Snakehips & Mo – Don’t Leave
Ray Blk – Patience (Freestyle)
The Shins – Name For You
Overhead the Albatross – Indie Rose
Ace Tee – Bist Du Down?
Ty.Ni – Figther
Bad Sea – Solid Air
Fangclub – Dreamcatcher
Dragonette – Darth Vader
Shakira – Chantaje
Migos – Bad and Boujee
Eden xo – El Barrio