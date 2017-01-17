Conor Behan: Tuesday 17th January Playlist

Check out the tracks Conor chose tonight!

Hour 1

Banks – Trainwreck

Bantum – Take It

Julia Michaels – Issues

Ruth – Queen of the Con

Mags Duval – Pink Cadiallac

Mr Tophat – Trust Me feat. Robyn

Sampha – (No One Knows) Like My Piano

Betty Who – Human Touch

Elaine Mai – Enniscrone

Ailbhe Reddy – Relent

Alexandra Savior – Mystery Girl

Joe Chester – Juilette Walking in the Rain

Hour 2

Elkka – Try

Snakehips & Mo – Don’t Leave

Ray Blk – Patience (Freestyle)

The Shins – Name For You

Overhead the Albatross – Indie Rose

Ace Tee – Bist Du Down?

Ty.Ni – Figther

Bad Sea – Solid Air

Fangclub – Dreamcatcher

Dragonette – Darth Vader

Shakira – Chantaje

Migos – Bad and Boujee

Eden xo – El Barrio