Conor Behan: Sunday 15th January Playlist
After a slight delay, here is the Sunday playlist!
Hour 1
MUNA – I Know A Place
The Clockworks – Mazda
The xx – Say Something Loving
Laura Marling – Soothing
Lisa Hannigan – Snow
THANKS – Your Man
G.R.L. -Are We Good?
All Tvvins – Darkest Ocean
Beyoncé – Daddy Lessons feat. Dixie Chicks
Solange – Cranes in the Sky
Dua Lipa – Thinkin’ Of You
Katie Kim – Ghosts
Elaine Mai – Enniscrone
Hour 2
Wyvern Lingo – Letter to Willow
Hare Squead – Herside Story
Marlene Enright – Alchemy
Kehlani – Distraction
Jens Lekman -What’s That Perfume You Wear
Dutch Uncles – Big Balloon
Sia – Move Your Body
Snakehips – Don’t Leave
James Vincent McMorrow – Rising Water
SOHN – Hard Liquor
The Shins – Name For You
Parcels – Gamesofluck
Noonie Bao – Sorry Not Sorry
MK – My Love 4 U feat. A*M*E
QTY – Rodeo