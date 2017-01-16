Conor Behan: Sunday 15th January Playlist

After a slight delay, here is the Sunday playlist!

Hour 1

MUNA – I Know A Place

The Clockworks – Mazda

The xx – Say Something Loving

Laura Marling – Soothing

Lisa Hannigan – Snow

THANKS – Your Man

G.R.L. -Are We Good?

All Tvvins – Darkest Ocean

Beyoncé – Daddy Lessons feat. Dixie Chicks

Solange – Cranes in the Sky

Dua Lipa – Thinkin’ Of You

Katie Kim – Ghosts

Elaine Mai – Enniscrone

Hour 2

Wyvern Lingo – Letter to Willow

Hare Squead – Herside Story

Marlene Enright – Alchemy

Kehlani – Distraction

Jens Lekman -What’s That Perfume You Wear

Dutch Uncles – Big Balloon

Sia – Move Your Body

Snakehips – Don’t Leave

James Vincent McMorrow – Rising Water

SOHN – Hard Liquor

The Shins – Name For You

Parcels – Gamesofluck

Noonie Bao – Sorry Not Sorry

MK – My Love 4 U feat. A*M*E

QTY – Rodeo