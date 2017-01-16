Conor Behan: Monday 16th January Playlist
New week, new tunes!
Hour 1
Anna Straker – Serious
All Tvvins – Resurrect Me
Declan McKenna – The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home
Kehlani – Advice
Le Boom – What We Do
Britney Spears – Slumber Party feat. Tinashe
The xx – Say Something Loving
Aanysa & Snakehips – Burn, Break, Crash
Austra – Future Politics
Toothless – Sisyphus
The Divine Comedy – Funny Peculiar feat. Cathy Davey
Keke Palmer – Hands Free
Noah Cyrus – Make Me Cry feat. Labrinth
Switzerland – Starting Out
Hour 2
Wallis Bird – Control
Migos – Bad and Boujee
The Clockworks – You Are The New Problem
Leo Kaylan – Together
Jojo – FAB feat. Remy Ma
Day Wave – Wasting Time
Run the Jewels – Call Ticketron
Ty.Ni – Fighter
Punctual – Ev
Nicki Minaj – Black Barbies
Sean Paul – No Lie
G.R.L. – Are We Good
Haresquead – Herside Story
Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me feat. Raye