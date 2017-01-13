A History of the Studio 8 Sessions

Christy Dignam of Aslan & Noel Hogan of the Cranberries among others pop in for the chats! Have a listen!

Yvonne Judge takes a look into deep Irish rock history through the legendary Dave Fanning Studio 8 live music sessions.

We eavesdrop on Dave sitting down with Gavin Friday of The Virgin Prunes, Christy Dignam of Aslan, The Blades’ Paul Cleary, Cathal Coughlan of Microdsisney and Noel Hogan of the Cranberries among others to listen to those original quarter inch reel tape sessions as recorded in RTÉ’s legendary Studio 8 in the 80’s and 90’s.