Conor Behan: Wednesday 11th Jan Playlist
An RTE Choice Music Prize Special featuring some Irish music stars!
Hour 1
Hare Squead
Soak – Reckless Behaviour
The Gloaming – Samhraidh Samhraidh
All Tvvins – Darkest Ocean
Wallis Bird – Control
Bantum – Take It feat. Loah
Katie Kim – Ghosts
Roisin Murphy – Ten Miles High
Hour 2
AikJ – Suite Life
We Cut Corners – Middle Kids
Lisa Hannigan – Snow
Rusangano Family – Heathrow
James Vincent McMorrow – Rising Water
Divine Comedy – How Can You Leave My Own
Overhead the Albatross – Indie Rose
Soulé – Love No More
Bad Sea – Solid Air
Faune – Waiting
