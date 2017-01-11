Blindboy Talks to Chris & Ciara About Featuring on the Trainspotting T2 Soundtrack
He told the lads what it means to him
As you probably heard during the week, The Rubberbandits tune Dad’s Best Friend will feature on the Trainspotting T2 Soundtrack.
The Limerick lads’ song will be in some serious company, with the likes of Iggy Pop and Run DMC also on the tracklist.
Blindboy Boatclub spoke to Chris & Ciara about what this means to them.
