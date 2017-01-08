Conor Behan: Sunday 8th January Playlist
End your weekend on a tuneful note!
Ruth – Queen of the Con
Hare Squead – Long Way To Go
The xx – Say Something Loving
Monsieur Adi – Bad Habits feat. Verité
London Grammar – Rooting For You
Britney Spears – Slumber Party feat. Tinashe
Marian Hill – Back To Me
QTY – Rodeo
Austra – Future Politics
Toothless – Sisyphus
Star Slinger – Slow Love feat. James Vincent McMorrow
Laura Marling – Soothing
Muna – I Know A Place
Bantum – Feel Your Rhythm
Too Fools – Touch
The Temps – Stars All Over
Katie Laffan – Trophy
Elkka – Try
Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me feat. Raye
Parcels – Gamesofluck
THANKS – Your Man
GRL – Are We Good
SIIGHTS – Dance
Rews – Miss You In The Dark
Beyoncé – Daddy Lessons feat. The Dixie Chicks
Ariana Grande – Everyday feat. Future
Nicki Minaj – Black Barbies
Stefflon Don – Real Ting