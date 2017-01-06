2017 EBBA Awards with 2FM!

WE HAVE A WINNER!

Congratulations to Pamela Davis who won the trip to the European Border Breakers Awards in Groningen on 12th January with flights to Schipol courtesy of Aer Lingus!

We’ll be following her Instagram/Twitter/Facebook from Eurosonic.

Will Walking On Cars be the first Irish act to take away the All Europe Popular Vote?

Don’t worry if you’re not heading over yourself, you can stay tuned to 2FM for all you need from Eurosonic!

Dan Hegarty will be reporting from Eurosonic to Tracy Clifford and later to Cormac Battle on Thursday 11th January.

PLUS there’ll be live highlights from 2FM’s pick for Eurosonic, Hare Squead and all the other Irish acts taking the stage.