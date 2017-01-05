Conor Behan: Thursday 6th Playlist
The week is nearly over but the tunes aren’t!
Anna Straker – Serious
Soulé – Love No More
Mac Miller – My Favourite Part feat. Ariana Grande
Loyle Carner – Isle of Arran
The Clockworks – Mazda
Hare Squead – Long Way To Go
Rusangano Family – Soul Food
Barq – Bear
Raglans – True North
Dutch Uncles – Big Balloon
Slotface – Empire Records
Dragonette – Darth Vader
Shift K3y – No Question feat. MNEK & Ryan Ashley
Betty Who – Human Touch
Mr Tophat – Trust Me feat. Robyn
Tinashe – Ghetto Boy
Maggie Rogers – Alaska
Swords – Sixty Thousand Years
Daithi – Falling For You feat. Sinead White
Elaine Mai – Enniscrone
Jess Kent – Bass So Low
Dawn Richard – Love Under Lights
Punctual – EVA
Keke Palmer – Hands Free
Snoh Aalegra – Feels
Justine Skye – U Don’t Know feat. Wizkid
The Shins – Dead Alive
KOLAJ – Hitchhike
M.O. – Not In Love feat. Kent Jones