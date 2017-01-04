FANCY A VIP TRIP TO LONDON TO SEE THE ‘LIVE BY NIGHT’ PREMIERE?

Oscar winner Ben Affleck (“Argo”) directed, produced and stars in the dramatic crime thriller “Live by Night.” Affleck also wrote the screenplay, based on the award-winning bestseller by Dennis Lehane; it marks the second collaboration for the Boston natives, following the acclaimed drama “Gone Baby Gone.”

What you put out in the world will always come back to you, but never how you predict. Taking fatherly advice is not in Joe Coughlin’s nature. Instead, the WWI vet is a self-proclaimed anti-establishment outlaw, despite being the son of the Boston Police Deputy Superintendent. Joe’s not all bad, though; in fact, he’s not really bad enough for the life he’s chosen. Unlike the gangsters he refuses to work for, he has a sense of justice and an open heart, and both work against him, leaving him vulnerable time and again—in business and in love.

Driven by a need to right the wrongs committed against him and those close to him, Joe heads down a risky path that goes against his upbringing and his own moral code. Leaving the cold, Boston winter behind, he and his reckless crew turn up the heat in Tampa. And while revenge may taste sweeter than the molasses that infuses every drop of illegal rum he runs, Joe will learn that it comes at a price.

“Live by Night” was produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson under the Appian Way banner; and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Todd for Pearl Street Films. Chris Brigham, Dennis Lehane and Chay Carter served as executive producers.

Starring with Affleck are Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Chris Messina, Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana, and Oscar winner Chris Cooper (“Adaptation”).

Behind the scenes, Affleck collaborated with three-time Oscar-winning director of photography Robert Richardson (“JFK,” “The Aviator,” “Hugo”), Oscar-nominated production designer Jess Gonchor (“True Grit,” “Foxcatcher”), Oscar-winning editor William Goldenberg (“Argo”), and Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Argo”). The score was composed by Harry Gregson-Williams.

A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, an Appian Way/Pearl Street production, “Live By Night” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.