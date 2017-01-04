Conor Behan: Tuesday 4th January Playlist
Acts, albums and gigs of 2017 inspire this playlist!
Hour 1
XYLO – Get Closer
Kehlani – Advice
Ariana Grande – Everyday feat. Future
G.R.L. – Are We Good?
Loyle Carner – Isle of Arran
Wyvern Lingo – The Boy Is Mine (Studio 8 Session)
London Grammar – Rooting For You
AE Mak – I Can Feel It In My Bones
The Temps – Stars All Over
Skott – Lack of Emotion
We Cut Corners – Middle Kids
Bad Sea – Solid Air
Alex Newell – Keep It Moving
Charli XCX – Vroom Vroom
Hour 2
LIV – Wings of Love
Drake – Fake Love
Hare Squead – Herside Story
Jax Jones – U Don’t Know Me feat. Raye
Stefflon Don – Real Ting
Sampha – Blood On Me
Dua Lipa – Room For 2
Toothless – Sisyphus
Kate Tempest – Ketamine for Breakfast
Rejjie Pink – Pink Beetle
Ruth – Queen of the Con
Bonzai – 2B
Shakira – Chantaje
Shea Diamond – I Am Her