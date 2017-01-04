2fm – Your Falcon Holiday Destination Station for January!

2fm’s your holiday destination station for 2017 with the return of the 2fm Falcon Holiday a Day Give-Away

This time we’re got over thirty seven thousand euro worth of holidays to give-away – that’s an unbelievable twenty nine Falcon holidays to win across the month of January!

Holiday moments are special and 2fm’s giving you the chance to create your very own holiday moment each day!

We’ve got €1,300 Falcon Holiday to beautiful locations like Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Tenerife, Croatia, the Algarve, Kos, Majorca and lots more!

It’s guaranteed sunshine and for your chance to win it just listen out for our Falcon Holiday question each day and after you enter remember if we do call you back you’ve gotta answer your phone to win the prize.

See http://www.falconholidays.ie/ for all the details on the great deals and locations for Summer 2017.

Falcon is part of the TUI Group

Competition terms and conditions apply see below

Each entry costs €1 (incl VAT) or £1.

Calls from mobiles normally cost more.

Service Provider: Oxygen8/Xiam Interactive. Tel: 0818 444 433.

Please do not enter outside of the advertised competition window as you will be charged, but your entry will not be included in the draw.

Entrants must be aged 18 years or older as at date of entry.

You must be available to take a call from the stated programme team at the stated time/date in order to win the prize. If you fail to take/answer the call for any reason whatsoever (or refuse to take part in the on-air call), you forfeit your opportunity to win. RTÉ is not responsible where technical issues prevent an individual call from being connected/conducted and an alternative winner may be selected should this occur.

U18s travelling as a guest of the winner will only be permitted to travel with a parent or legal guardian.

Holiday prize will be issued in the form of a €1,300 Falcon Holidays voucher (standard Falcon Holidays voucher T&Cs will apply). Holiday voucher must be used in full by 31/10/17, otherwise any outstanding credit is forfeited. Travel insurance and transfers to/from departing Irish airport are not included, inclusions are as permitted by a Falcon Holidays.

Winner must choose from the destinations featured in the Falcon Summer 2017 programme for departures from the Republic of Ireland between 1/5/17 to 31/10/17. Holiday must be booked with Falcon Direct on 1850 453545. The holiday voucher cannot be combined with any other promotional offers and must be used against one holiday only and cannot be used against an existing booking.

No changes will be permitted once tickets are booked/issued. Falcon Holidays standard booking terms and conditions apply.

The prize is strictly non-transferable and there is no cash alternative (either in part or whole).

Travel insurance and transfers to/from departure airport and abroad are not included.

Winner and guest(s) must hold valid travel insurance for the holiday duration and the Promoter may require winner and guest(s) to show evidence of valid travel insurance prior to travel.

Winner and guest(s) must hold valid passports and are solely responsible for any special visa requirements and medical vaccinations/other recommended medical requirements.

Winner and guest(s) are solely responsible for completing all documentation (electronic or other) required in advance of travel/entry and are solely responsible for paying any associated fees.

Winner and guest(s) are solely responsible for any duty which must be paid on goods purchased abroad upon their return to Ireland.

Any costs incurred additional to the prize package elements agreed and booked (e.g. telephone charges, meals, room service etc.) will be at the winner’s own expense.

Any requested and permitted upgrades or changes to the stated holiday prize will be at the winner’s own expense.

Failure to attend for any reason whatsoever on the travel dates agreed and booked does not entitle the winner to an alternative holiday and the prize will be deemed to have been forfeited.

The Promoter reserves the right to substitute prize of equal value if a prize element becomes unavailable for any reason whatsoever.

Employees of RTÉ, Oxygen8/Xiam Interactive, Falcon Holidays and their associated promotional partners, companies or suppliers and their immediate family members are not eligible to enter/win.

RTÉ’s decision in relation to selection of winner is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

RTÉ standard competition terms and conditions apply –

See http://www.rte.ie/about/en/serving-our-audience/2012/0222/291673-competition-voting-terms-conditions/