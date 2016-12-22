Conor Behan: Thursday 22nd December Playlist
The last of the best of 2016 shows packs in plenty of bangers!
Raglans – True North
Daithi – Falling For You feat. Sinead White
RuPaul – How I Wanna Hold U
Hare Squead – Long Way To Go
Shakira – Chantaje
Katie Laffan – Trophy
Carly Rae Jepsen – Higher
Wyvern Lingo – Letter To Willow (Live Studio 8 Session)
Wyvern Lingo – Subside (Live Studio 8 Session)
Ariana Grande – December
Kelly Clarkson – 4 Carats
Boston Bun – Get Into It
Bad Sea – Solid Air
Bantum – Feel Your Rhythm
Kanye West – Fade
Tiffany – I Just Wanna Dance
Lizzo – Phone
Allie X – That’s So Us
Britney Spears – Slumber Party feat. Tinashe
Beyoncé – Formation
Geowulf – Saltwater
Jinkx Monsoon – Red and Green
Tamar Braxton – Sleigh Ride
Dragonette – Darth Vader
Jojo – FAB feat. Remy Ma
M.O. – Who Do You Think Of
Gwen Stefani – Make Me Like You
LIV – Wings of Love
Fancy a go of Conor’s December playlist? Or want to hear the Christmas tracks from the show in one place? Two Spotify playlists for your ears here!
Join the show when it returns January 3rd from 8!