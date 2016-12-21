Dan’s Top 20 Irish Albums & Songs of 2016
Dan’s Top 20 Irish Albums of 2016
1. Rusangano Family – Let The Dead Bury The Dead
2. Katie Kim – Salt
3. Bantum – Move
4. James Vincent McMorrow – We Move
5. James Darkin – Go No Matter What
6. All Tvvins – IIVV
7. The Frank And Walters – Songs For The Walking Wounded
8. King Kong Company – King Kong Company
9. Cathy Davey – New Forest
10. Simon O’Reilly – Evolve
11. The Altered Hours – In Heat Not Sorry
12. MMOTHS – Luneworks
13. Funeral Suits – Islands Apart
14. Enemies – Valuables
15. We Cut Corners – The Cadence Of Others
16. Bleeding Heart Pigeons – Is
17. Booka Brass Band – Chilled Milk
18. Plutonic Dust – Grand Delusions
19. Overhead The Albatros – Learning To Growl
20. Nocturnes – The Soft Animal
Dan’s Top 20 Irish Songs of 2016
1. Fangclub – Bullet Head
2. Barq – Bear
3. All Tvvins – Too Young To Live
4. Heroes In Hiding – Hospital
5. Bantum & Loah – Take It
6. Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh – Bealtaine
7. Daithi (feat: Sinead White) – Falling For You
8. Rejjie Snow – Pink Beetle
9. Will de Burca – Arturo Thunder Gatti
10. King Kong Company – iPop
11. Three Underneath – Buddy Yeah
12. Otherkin – I Was Born
13. MMOTHS – Eva
14. AikJ – Suite Life
15. Hilary Woods – Heartbox
16. Sorcha Richardson – Ruin Your Night
17. Ocho – Vines
18. BP Fallon – Hot Tongue (Aural Sects Mix)
19. Orchid Collective – Lay As Stone
20. Bitch Falcon – Clutch