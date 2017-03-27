Louise McSharry: Monday, March 27 Playlist
Get the lowdown on what Louise played on the show here!
Hour One
Sinkane – Telephone
Drake – Passionfruit
Zayn feat. Partynextdoor – Still Got Time
TCTS feat. Sage the Gemini and Kelis – Do It Like Me
Wavves – Animal
The XX – Say Something Loving
Syd – Know
Little Dragon – Sweet
Alt-J – 3WW
Joe Goddard – Home
Mura Masa feat. Charli XCX – 1 Night
The 1975 – By Your Side
Vera Blue – Private
ZHU – Nightcrawler
Hour Two
Mr. Eazi – In the Morning
Sylvan Esso – Die Young
Katy Perry – Chained to the Rhythm (Hot Chip Remix)
James Vincent McMorrow – One Thousand Times
Khalid – Location
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 4
Talos – Odyssey
Mabel – Finders Keepers
London Grammar – Truth is a Beautiful Thing
London Grammar – Strong
Stormzy – Big For Your Boots
Frank Ocean – Chanel