Louise McSharry: Monday, March 27 Playlist

Get the lowdown on what Louise played on the show here!

Hour One

Sinkane – Telephone

Drake – Passionfruit

Zayn feat. Partynextdoor – Still Got Time

TCTS feat. Sage the Gemini and Kelis – Do It Like Me

Wavves – Animal

The XX – Say Something Loving

Syd – Know

Little Dragon – Sweet

Alt-J – 3WW

Joe Goddard – Home

Mura Masa feat. Charli XCX – 1 Night

The 1975 – By Your Side

Vera Blue – Private

ZHU – Nightcrawler

Hour Two

Mr. Eazi – In the Morning

Sylvan Esso – Die Young

Katy Perry – Chained to the Rhythm (Hot Chip Remix)

James Vincent McMorrow – One Thousand Times

Khalid – Location

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 4

Talos – Odyssey

Mabel – Finders Keepers

London Grammar – Truth is a Beautiful Thing

London Grammar – Strong

Stormzy – Big For Your Boots

Frank Ocean – Chanel