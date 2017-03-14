Louise McSharry: Tuesday, March 24 Playlist
Check out what Louise played Tuesday’s show!
Hour One
Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
James Vincent McMorrow – One Thousand Times
Lorde – Liability
Mabel – Finders Keepers
London Grammar – Big Picture
Icarus – King Kong
Jarreau Vandal – Someone That You Love
Bad Sea – Tell Me (What I Mean)
Nicki Minaj feat. Drake & Lil Wayne – No Frauds
Sylvan Esso – Die Young
Otherkin – Bad Advice
Astrid S. – Breathe
Little Dragon – Sweet
Mr. Eazi – In The Morning
Alice Jemima – When You Dance
Hour Two
Sinkane – Telephone
Billie Eilish – Bellyache
Amir Obé – Wish You Well
The 1975 – By Your Side
Charli XCX feat. Starrah & RAYE – Dreamer
Frank Ocean – Chanel
Lucy Rose – Floral Dresses
Alt-J – 3WW
Aminé – Redmercedes
Kehlani – Get Like
Stormzy – Cigarettes and Cush
Vant – Do You Know Me?
Maggie Rogers – Dog Years
Coucheron – Barely Floating
Super Silly – Not Ready to Leave