Louise McSharry: Monday, March 13 Playlist
Looking for a song you heard on Louise’s show? Check out the playlist here.
Hour One
Arty feat. Maty Noyes – Falling Down
Migos – Bad and Boujee
Charli XCX feat. Starrah and RAYE – Dreamer
Stormzy – Cold
Alt-J – 3WW
Kehlani – Get Like
Super Silly – Not Ready to Leave
Talos – Odyssey
Nicki Minaj feat. Drake and Lil Wayne – No Frauds
Icarus – King Kong
Wizkid – Sweet Love
Otherkin – Bad Advice
Skott – Glitter and Gloss
Hour Two
The XX – Say Something Loving
Portugal. The Man – Feel it Still
Amine – Redmercedes
James Vincent McMorrow – One Thousand Times
Frank Ocean – Chanel
Lorde – Green Light
Astrid S – Breathe
Bad Sea – Tell Me (What I Mean)
Laura Marling – Always This Way
Jafaris – Love Dies
Clean Cut Kid – Leaving You Behind
London Grammar – Big Picture
Loyle Carner – The Isle of Arran
Todd Terje (Four Tet Remix) – Jungelknugen