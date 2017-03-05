TRESSPASS AGAINST US, CAR SONGS, BLOCKBUSTERS AND MORE

Dave was kept busy today….

On today’s Dave Fanning Show Adam Smith Director of Trespass Against Us spoke about working with Brendan Gleeson and Michael Fassbender

With the new series of Top Gear hitting our screens, Simon Maher had a look at the best car songs

Journalist Aoife Barry had a look at some of the more unusual news stories from during the week including a giraffe birth that captivated the internet and a mass divorce

And as the dust of award season settles, Mike Sheridan explained how Hollywood goes in to money spinning mode

