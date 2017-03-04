DAVE FANNING | Life After Sport, Get on Your Bike and more…..

Lots to talk about on today’s Dave Fanning Show

Today on the Dave Fanning Show we heard from Irish Filmmaker Niall McGann about his documentary Lost in France. The film explores the rise of Scotland’s independent music scene in the ‘90s led by cult label Chemikal Underground.

With news this week that legendary gymnast Olga Korbut was forced to sell her Olympic medals, Damien O’Meara told us how some other sports stars have managed with life after sport

Damien O’Tuama is National Cyclist Coordinator at Cyclist.ie and he had advice for anyone who wants to get on their bike this year

And Paul Whitington gave us his weekly movie review, this week including Logan and Trespass Against Us

