Conor Behan: Tuesday 28th February Playlist
Hour 1
Calvin Harris – Slide feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
Sampha – (Nobody Knows Me) Like The Piano
Come on Live Long – Bones To Break
Kehlani – Undercover
More Than Machines – Youth
Icarus – King Kong
Little Dragon – High
Montauk Hotel – Red Dress
Erica Cody – Addicted
Ace Tee – Bist Du Down?
Skott – Glitter & Gloss
Ruth – Queen of the Con
Rosie Carney – Awake Me
Plastic – Aine Cahill
Hour 2
Ailbhe Reddy – Relent
Brayton Bowman – Kustom Made
Stormzy – Big For Your Boots
Dragonette – Darth Vader
KDA – Just Say feat. Tinashe
Tinashe – Superlove
M.I.A – Freedun feat. Zayn
Soule – Love No More
Raye – Shhh
Detox – Super Sonic
Midnight to Monaco – One Way Ticket
Ty.Ni – Fighter
Lady Gaga – John Wayne
Erika Jayne – Xxpen$ive