Conor Behan: Monday 27th February Playlist

New week and lots of new tunes!

Conor finishes up his run on evenings this week so he’s dipping back into his fave tunes from the last 6 months over the next few shows, expect some show favourites and some brand new tunes!

Hour 1

Blondie – Fun

Wallis Bird – Control

Bad Sea – Tell Me (What I Mean)

Blondage – FLF

Odu – Feed Your Lies

Boston Bun – Get Into It feat. Loreen

Diana Gordon – Woman

Hare Squead – Long Way To Go

Soulé – Good Life

Roisin O – Better This Way

Cashmere Cat – Love Incredible feat. Camilla Cabello

The Clockworks – Mazda

Sigrid – Don’t Kill My Vibe

Hercules & Love Affair – Controller

 

Hour 2

Jafaris – Love Dies

Bielfield – Dance Again feat. Courtney Act

Future – Selfish feat. Rihanna

Thundercat – Friend Zone

POWERS – Heavy

 

Alex Newell – Keep It Moving

Parcels – Gamesofluck

Cakes Da Killa – Up Out My Face feat. Peaches

Tinashe – Company

Britney Spears – Slumber Party feat. Tinashe

Anna Straker – Serious

Daithi – Falling For You

Ariana Grande – Everyday

 