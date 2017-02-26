Conor Behan: Sunday 26 February Playlist
End the week on the right musical note!
Liv Dawson – Searching
A Tribe Called Quest – We The People
Lana Del Rey – Love
REWS – Miss You In The Dark
Little Dragon – High
Fionn Regan – The Meetings of the Waters
Ralph – Tease
Bantum – Feel Your Rhythm feat. Rusangano Family & Senita
Maty Noyes – London
Super Silly – Not Ready To Leave
Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm
Muna – Crying on the Bathroom Floor
Ailbhe Reddy – Relent
Erica Cody – Addicted
Soulé – Good Life
Parson James – Sad Song
Blondie – Fun
Stormzy – Big For Your Boots
Salen – Heartbreak Diet
Mariah Carey – I Don’t feat. Y.G
London Grammar – Big Picture
Fickle Friends – Brooklyn
Heroes in Hiding – Hospital
Pumarosa – Dragonfly
The Klares – Gooie
The Clockworks – You Are The Problem
Bielfield – Dance Again feat. Courtney Act
Erika Jayne – Xxpen$ive
DJ Khaled – Shining feat. Beyoncé & Jay-Z