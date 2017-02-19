Conor Behan: Sunday 19th February Playlist
End your week with some new tunes!
Hour 1
The Burma – Love Fades
The Klares – Gooie
Barq – Bear
Lady Gaga – John Wayne
Heroes in Hiding – Hospital
DJ Khaled – Shining
Sigrid – Don’t Kill My Vibe
Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm
Dragonette – Darth Vader
MUNA – Crying On The Bathroom Floor
Fickle Friends – Brooklyn
Exiles – Autopilot
RuPaul – Rock It (To The Moon)
Migos – Bad and Boujee
Rusangano Family – Soul Food
Hour 2
Hercules & Love Affair – Controller
Erika Jayne – XXPen$ive
Tebi Rex – Everything You Say Is A Poem
Stormzy – Big For Your Boots
AE Mak – I Can Feel It In My Bones
Katie Kim – Ghosts
Bantum – Feel It Out feat Farrah Elle
Nick Jonas – Bom Bidi Bom feat. Nicki Minaj
Beyoncé – Love Drought
Solange – Cranes in the Sky
QTY – Rodeo
Jafaris – Love Dies
Future Islands – Ran
Brooke Candy & Sia – Living Out Loud
Salen – Heartbreak Diet