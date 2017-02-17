Sound of the Nation

Wanna perform LIVE in Soll, Austria?

And if you can ski or snowboard, that would be a bonus.

We want the best skiing musician in Ireland to perform LIVE in Soll, Austria on 11th & 12th March!

Stay tuned this weekend to Rick O’Shea on how to win!

If you’re picked, you’ll be singing for Ski Week, in some of Soll’s best après ski bars!

⬇ HOW TO ENTER ⬇

Email a video or link of you performing to rick@rte.ie

Closing date is Sunday 26th February at 6pm.

Winner will be announced live on air Saturday 4th March.

 

Terms and Conditions for Winner of Soll Prize:

  1. Musician winner and partner/fellow musician to be free to travel out on Friday 10th March Dublin Munich, and return Munich Dublin on Monday 13th 2017
  2. All accommodation and half board – breakfast and dinner, will be provided for Musician and partner/fellow musician.   There will be a 20kg luggage allowance check-in, plus a 10kg luggage allowance on board. Permission can be sought for instrument.
  3. All transfers will be provided for, to and from airport to resort.   Accommodation provided will be sharing.
  4. If Musician is a skier – every effort will be made to accommodate this, within the confines of gig commitments.
  5. Musician must be available on said travel dates.
  6. Musician must agree to allow pictures and video of his/her interviews/performances by RTE/2FM, The Soll/Wilder Kaiser Tourist Board and their agents.
  7. Musician must clear any PR with said organisations and agents – and must be ethical in what is used in terms of behaviour and language when associated with said organisations.
  8. Musician will be required to perform 2 x 1 hour gigs – on Saturday 11th March and Sunday 12th March, with venue and time to be confirmed by Soll/Wilder Kaiser tourist board.
  9. Musician may be required to perform live on air, subject to the discretion of 2FM.
  10. Musician and partners must have their own travel insurance to cover this trip.  If taking part in snow activities, musician and partner’s insurance must cover winter sports activity.

 

 