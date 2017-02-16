Conor Behan: Thursday 16th February Playlist
Nearing the end of your week? Here are the tunes to celebrate
Hour 1
Salen – Heartbreak Diet
MUNA – Crying on the Bathroom Floor
Jafaris – Love Dies
Cold War Kids – Love Is Mystical
Mariah Carey – I Don’t feat. Y.G
Hercules & Love Affair – Controller
Dirty Projectors – Cool Your Heart
London Grammar – Big Picture
Katie Kim – Ghosts
Bantum – Take It
James Vincent McMorrow – Rising Water
Lady Gaga – John Wayne
Michelle Branch – Hopeless Romantic
Liv Dawson – Searching
Hour 2
Skott – Glitter and Gloss
Faune – Waiting
RuPaul – Rock It (To The Moon)
Sylk – Am I Alone
Overhead, the Albatross – Indie Rose
Nelly Furtado – Cold Hard Truth
Tei Shi – Keep Running
Urban Cone – Old School
Sofi Tukker – Johny
KLP – Back in the Room
Maggie Rogers – On + Off
Yasutaka Nakata – Crazy Crazy feat. Charli XCX, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
Tal – Slow Down The Flow
Kehlani – Undercover
DJ Khaled – Shining