WIN WITH 2FM & GAMERCON

GET YOUR GAME FACE ON

Fancy winning a gaming pack worth €4,000?

Then get gaming and get yourself a decent score on Crossy Road.

To get on board, download Crossy Road. Select ‘Leprechaun Sean’ from the carousel of available characters in the game. Then play the game and take a screen grab of your highest score for the day. Post that pic and the score to Twitter @RTE2FM with #Sean no later than 6pm each day.

Crossy Road is available on apple and android for free. All you have to do is get across the road to score maximum points.

Breakfast Republic will announce the winner, the player with the highest score from the day before, every day at 8.30am.

Each Friday the player with the highest score of the week gets a set of VIP Tickets to Gamercon; a Soundblaster X Gaming Headset from Creative, and a Game Stop Gamer pack featuring games and gaming collectibles from their ZING range.

The Top two players from the 2FM Crossy Road challenge will be invited to compete in the grand final at GAMERCON. The overall winner at the final will walk away with THE ULTIMATE GAMER BUNDLE worth €4000

Terms and Conditions

Overall Prize Bundle includes Omen by HP Gaming PC (worth €2500) X-Box One S Console (worth €350) PS4 PRO (worth €380 Nintendo Switch Console (worth €330) Selection of X-Box and Playstation Games (worth €940)

