Conor Behan: Tuesday 14th January Playlist
Tunes galore whatever your Feb 14th plans are!
Hour 1
Sinkane – Telephone
Jafaris – Love Dies
Aine Cahill – Plastic
Brooke Candy – Living Out Loud feat. Sia
Salen – Heartbreak Diet
Future Islands – Ran
Lost Kings – Quit You feat. Tinashe
London Grammar – Big Picture
Fionn Regan – The Meetings of the Water
Hare Squead – If I Ask
MUNA – I Know A Place
Joe Chester – Juliette Walking In The Rain
Mariah Carey – I Don’t feat. Y.G.
Dirty Projectors – Cool Your Heart feat. Dawn Richard
Hour 2
Missy Elliot – I’m Better feat. Lamb
Ariana Grande – Everyday feat. Future
Stormzy – Big For Your Boots
Rejjie Snow – Crooked Cops
Erika Jayne – XXpen$ive
Dragonette – Darth Vader
Roland Tings – Higher Ground
Shift K3y – No Question feat. MNEK & Ryan Ashley
Anne Marie – Ciao Adios
Bantum – Feel It Out feat. Farrah Elle
Shakira – Chantaje feat. Maluma
Dua Lipa – Thinkin’ Bout You
Mags Duval – Pink Cadillac