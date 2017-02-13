Conor Behan: Monday 13th February Playlist

Start your week off on a new music note!

Hour 1

Le Boom – What We Do

Lady Gaga – John Wayne

Beyoncé – Love Drought

A Tribe Called Quest – We The People

Arcade Fire – I Give You Power

Soulé – Good Life

DJ Khaled – Shining feat. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Aine Cahill – Plastic

Wolves of Youth – Say Something

Tebi Rex – Everything You Say Is A Poem

Bantum – Feel It Out feat. Farrah Elle

Sigrid – Don’t Kill My Vibe

The Clockworks – You Are The Problem

Hour 2

Solange – Cranes in the Sky

MUNA – Crying On The Bathroom Floor

Nick Jonas – Bom Bidi Bom feat. Nicki Minaj

Michelle Branch – Hopeless Romantci

Jafaris – Love Dies

Liv Dawson – Searching

Saint Sister – Tin Man

Betty Who – Some Kinda Wonderful

KLP – Back In The Room

Avelino – Energy feat. Stormzy & Skepta

BARQ – Bear

Fickle Friends – Brooklyn

Blondie – Fun

Shakira – Chantaje