DAVE FANNING| SURVIVING APOCALYPSE, GREAT SPEECHES AND CHEESY LOVE SONGS

Something for everyone!

Today Marion McKeone explained how some very wealthy Americans are preparing for the end, with everything from bunkers to island fortresses

Music Journalist Jennifer Gannon had a look at some of the best (or some would say worst!) cheesy love songs

via GIPHY

Johnny Fallon from Carr Communications told us how to make a great speech

And Paul Whitington gave us his weekly movie review. This week included 20th Century Women and The Lego Batman Movie

You can listen back to the Podcasts or the full show here