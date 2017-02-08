Conor Behan: Wednesday 8th February Playlist
Missed a song name tonight? Check out the full list here
Hour 1
The Klares – Gooie
Exiles – Autopilot
Salen – Heartbreak Diet
Sampha – (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano
Arcade Fire – I Give You Power
Michelle Branch – Hopeless Romantic
Katie Laffan – Trophy
Noah Cyrus – (Make Me) Cry feat. Labrinth
POWERS – Dance
Bantum – Feel It Out feat. Farah Elle
Daithi – Falling For You feat. Sinead White
THANKS – Your Man
Hour 2
Star Slinger – Slow Love feat. James Vincent McMorrow
Maggie Rogers – On + Off
Lady Gaga – Dancin’ In Circles
Nelly Furtado – Cold Hard Truth
We Cut Corners – Middle Kids
Heroes in Hiding – Hospital (Live at the Workman’s Club)
Rejjie Snow – Crooked Cops
Stefflon Don – Real Ting
Nicki Minaj – Black Barbies
Stormzy – Big For Your Boots
Young Fathers – Only God Knows
Tinie Tempah – Text From Your Ex feat. Tinashe
Goldfrapp – Anymore