The R&B superstar chats to Conor ahead of her Irish gig

Kehlani’s brand new album SweetSexySavage is a total triumph, our own Conor Behan has been playing various tunes from it evenings on 2FM!

Conor had the chats recently with Kehlani who is playing in Ireland on the 28th of February at The Academy.

Catch her chatting about fan gifts, her brand new album, talking about her bisexuality in music and more below: