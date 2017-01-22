Conor Behan: Sunday 22nd January Playlist
Catch what Conor played on his show tonight!
Hour 1
Declan McKenna – The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home
Bad Sea – Solid Air
Joe Chester – Juliette Walking In The Rain
Sampha – (No Knows Me) Like The Piano
Migos – Bad and Boujee
Emer Maguire – Belfast
NC Grey – Choose Me
Ace Tee – Bist Du Down?
Mags Duval – Pink Cadillac
Le Boom – What We Do
SOHN – Hard Liquor
Austra – Future Politics
Skott – Lack of Emotion
Sinkane – Telephone
Hour 2
The Shins – Name For You
Lisa Hannigan – Snow
Wallis Bird – Control
Ódú – Different
Slotface – Empire Records
Alex Newell – Keep It Moving
Katie Kim – Salt
Overhead the Albatross – Indie Rose
The xx – On Hold
Betty Who – Human Touch
Shakira – Chantaje
Ekka – Can’t Give It Up
Daithi – Falling For You
The Clockworks – You Are The Problem