Conor Behan: Tuesday 10th January Playlist
Tunes, tunes, tunes this Tuesday
Hour 1
KOLAJ – Hitchike
Ruth – Queen of the Con
Bantum – Feel Your Rhythm feat. Rusangano Family & Senita
Dragonette – Darth Vader
Snakehips – Don’t Leave feat. MO
London Grammar – Rooting For You
The Clockworks – Mazda
The Temps – Starts All Over
Solange – Cranes in the Sky
Beyoncé – Daddy Lessons feat. The Dixie Chicks
Diana Gordon – Woman
Hare Squead – Long Way To Go
Hour 2
QTY – Rodeo
Le Boom – What We Do
Austra – Utopia
Alex Newell – Keep It Moving
Tinashe – Company
Parcels – Gamesofluck
Cakes Da Killa – Up Out My Face feat. Peaches
Soulé – Love No More
Ailbhe Reddy – Relent
Stefflon Don – Real Ting
M.O. – Not In Love feat. Kent Jones
Barq – Bear
GRL – Are We Good
Super Silly – No Pressure