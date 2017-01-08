Sound of the Nation

Dave today with best cars for 2017, A Monster Calls and much more

Today on the Dave Fanning Show Writer Patrick Ness told us about bringing his incredible and moving book ‘A Monster Calls’ to life on film

Motoring journalist Michael Sheridan gave us tips on buying a car in 2017 and what is coming in the future of cars

Jennifer Gannon and Dan Hegarty had a look at what will be big in terms of music in 2017

And Gareth Stack had some suggestions on the best podcasts around

 And why not listen to our own podcasts right HERE!