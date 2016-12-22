Conor Behan: Thursday 22nd December Playlist

The last of the best of 2016 shows packs in plenty of bangers!

Raglans – True North

Daithi – Falling For You feat. Sinead White

RuPaul – How I Wanna Hold U

Hare Squead – Long Way To Go

Shakira – Chantaje

Katie Laffan – Trophy

Carly Rae Jepsen – Higher

Wyvern Lingo – Letter To Willow (Live Studio 8 Session)

Wyvern Lingo – Subside (Live Studio 8 Session)

Ariana Grande – December

Kelly Clarkson – 4 Carats

Boston Bun – Get Into It

Bad Sea – Solid Air

Bantum – Feel Your Rhythm

Kanye West – Fade

Tiffany – I Just Wanna Dance

Lizzo – Phone

Allie X – That’s So Us

Britney Spears – Slumber Party feat. Tinashe

Beyoncé – Formation

Geowulf – Saltwater

Jinkx Monsoon – Red and Green

Tamar Braxton – Sleigh Ride

Dragonette – Darth Vader

Jojo – FAB feat. Remy Ma

M.O. – Who Do You Think Of

Gwen Stefani – Make Me Like You

LIV – Wings of Love

