Dan’s Top 20 Irish Albums & Songs of 2016

Dan’s Top 20 Irish Albums of 2016

1. Rusangano Family – Let The Dead Bury The Dead

2. Katie Kim – Salt

3. Bantum – Move

4. James Vincent McMorrow – We Move

5. James Darkin – Go No Matter What

6. All Tvvins – IIVV

7. The Frank And Walters – Songs For The Walking Wounded

8. King Kong Company – King Kong Company

9. Cathy Davey – New Forest

10. Simon O’Reilly – Evolve

11. The Altered Hours – In Heat Not Sorry

12. MMOTHS – Luneworks

13. Funeral Suits – Islands Apart

14. Enemies – Valuables

15. We Cut Corners – The Cadence Of Others

16. Bleeding Heart Pigeons – Is

17. Booka Brass Band – Chilled Milk

18. Plutonic Dust – Grand Delusions

19. Overhead The Albatros – Learning To Growl

20. Nocturnes – The Soft Animal

Dan’s Top 20 Irish Songs of 2016

1. Fangclub – Bullet Head

2. Barq – Bear

3. All Tvvins – Too Young To Live

4. Heroes In Hiding – Hospital

5. Bantum & Loah – Take It

6. Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh – Bealtaine

7. Daithi (feat: Sinead White) – Falling For You

8. Rejjie Snow – Pink Beetle

9. Will de Burca – Arturo Thunder Gatti

10. King Kong Company – iPop

11. Three Underneath – Buddy Yeah

12. Otherkin – I Was Born

13. MMOTHS – Eva

14. AikJ – Suite Life

15. Hilary Woods – Heartbox

16. Sorcha Richardson – Ruin Your Night

17. Ocho – Vines

18. BP Fallon – Hot Tongue (Aural Sects Mix)

19. Orchid Collective – Lay As Stone

20. Bitch Falcon – Clutch

