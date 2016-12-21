Chris & Ciara Best of the Week
Micro Penises, Sex Experts, and Blindboy on Meditation
Only halfway through the week, and Chris and Ciara are banging out the instant classics.
Archives with Aifric this week featured a sex expert on the Late Late Show in 1989 and a man who bought two tigers for his daughter for Christmas in Limerick in 1991
Blindboy from The Rubberbandits was on to chat about why meditation works for him and how he had an outer body experience with a nettle
Agony Aunt Jo McNally was in studio to talk about micro penises and how to deal with that as a man
Nicole from Old Moore’s Almanac was on to give us predictions for 2017, and we’ve been assured that it won’t be as bad as 2016
