Conor Behan: Tuesday 20th December Playlist
Conor continues a week of playing his fave 2016 tunes!
MNEK – At Night I Think About You
MO – Final Song
Ariana Grande – Be Alright
AikJ – Suite Life
Anohni – Drone Bomb Me
Bonzai – Bodhran
Major Lazer – Christmas Trees
Lady Gaga – White Christmas
Flume – Never Be Like You
Hare Squead – If I Ask
All Saints – One Strike
All Tvvins – Darkest Ocean
Wyvern Lingo – Letter To Willow
Tkay Maidza – Simulation
Banks – Simulation
Beyonce – Don’t Hurt Yourself
Solange – Don’t You Wait
Chemical Bros – C-H-E-M-I-C-A-L
Super Silly – No Pressure
Kaytranada – Together feat. AlunaGeorge & Goldlink
Kelly Clarkson – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Girls Aloud – Not Tonight Santa
Kanye West – Ultralight Beam
Glass Animals – Season 2 Episode 3
Rae Sremmurd – Black Beatles feat. Gucci Mane
Mykki Blanco – Loner
Cakes Da Killa – Up Out My Face feat. Peaches
A Tribe Called Quest – Kids feat. Andre 3000
Zara Larrson – Ain’t My Fault